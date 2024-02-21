Rustler basketball holds off Trappers to claim win

(Riverton, WY) – *Central Wyoming College press release*

After an earlier season blowout loss to Northwest, the CWC Men’s basketball team took the floor on Saturday seeking payback. The lopsided defeat, 79-106, in Powell was one of the worst losses of the season and one that has stuck with the team. “To say our performance in Powell was one of the worst team efforts we have had would be an understatement. It took that loss to get us to the place we are at, but that doesn’t mean it still doesn’t bother us.” commented Coach Schmit.

On Saturday, the Rustlers got what they were seeking. With a fast start from Northwest, taking an early double digit lead, the game looked like it did in Powell. CWC was able to rally the last 10 minutes of the first half taking a 2-point lead into halftime, 41-39. The second half was a game of ping pong with both teams going back and forth before CWC could finally hold the lead late; winning the game by a final score of 75-70. Coach Schmit provided feedback on how his team was able to accomplish the home win: “We had three distinct goals heading into the game: 1) Win the rebounding battle. 2) Have less than 10 turnovers. 3) Hold Northwest under 80 points for the game. We were able to check all three boxes, which gave us the chance to win the game.”

Advertisement

CWC won despite their two leading scorers, King Solomon and Sam Marbury, going a combined 8-32 from the field. Two sophomores stepped up with Julian Roberts going 6-8 from the field for 15 points and Lorence Dela Cruz having an overall monster game with 14 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 steals.

The win brought CWC’s record to 15-12 overall and 6-3 in Region 9 North sub-region play. The team is back at home on Thursday, February 22 taking on Western Wyoming. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 PM tip-off.

CWC – 57 NWC 84

The Rustlers women’s program played the Trappers of Northwest College to virtually a draw in the second half, scoring one short of NWC 37-36 in the final two quarters, but that was not enough to overcome their defensive woes in the first half, being outscored by NWC 47-21 going into halftime.

Advertisement

Leading the way for the Rustlers was Natalia Ballin with 15 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals, and 4 assists. Esperanza Vergara finished with 12 points on 45% shooting.

The Rustlers sit in 6th place out of 7 teams in Region IX, one spot out of elimination for postseason play, and are back at home this Thursday versus Western Wyoming at 5:30pm to keep those postseason hopes alive.