RPD seeks assistance identifying theft suspect

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Police Department (RPD) is attempting to identify the following suspect in reference to a theft that occurred in Riverton, according to a post shared on the RPD Facebook page on June 30.

“The truck used to commit the crime has unique stickers on the window which can be observed in the attached photo,” the post also states.

“If you can identify the male, the vehicle or the owner of the vehicle, please contact Officer B. Brookover at the Riverton Police Department, (307-856-4891) regarding case # R23-04765. Thank you for your assistance in keeping your community safe and accountable.”

