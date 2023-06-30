RPD seeks assistance identifying theft suspect

County 10 Staff
County 10 Staff
h/t RPD

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Police Department (RPD) is attempting to identify the following suspect in reference to a theft that occurred in Riverton, according to a post shared on the RPD Facebook page on June 30.

“The truck used to commit the crime has unique stickers on the window which can be observed in the attached photo,” the post also states.

“If you can identify the male, the vehicle or the owner of the vehicle, please contact Officer B. Brookover at the Riverton Police Department, (307-856-4891) regarding case # R23-04765. Thank you for your assistance in keeping your community safe and accountable.”

Advertisement
h/t RPD
h/t RPD
h/t RPD
h/t RPD
Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.