RPD provides further details on March 3 shooting that left two with gunshot wounds

(Riverton, WY) – On March 3, the Riverton Police Department announced that a shooting had occurred in the Arapahoe Drive/Commanche Drive area, and went on to share today, March 4, that two men suffered non-life threatening injuries from apparent gunshot wounds during that incident.

In addition to what was already shared earlier today and over the weekend, RPD later issued the following press release as well.

“Riverton police detectives are investigating the shooting of two males early Sunday morning after an apparent feud near a home near Comanche Drive. Riverton officers received a call shortly after 4:00 AM after someone reported a male had been shot.

Advertisement

“The first officers arrived within a couple of minutes and found a 61 year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Additional officers from Fremont County Sheriff’s office, BIA and Riverton Detectives responded to the scene. Officers later contacted a 60 year-old male who also reported being struck by gunfire during an argument at a home near Comanche Drive.

“Both males are being treated at Wyoming hospitals. Police Detectives are currently investigating the incident. Additional information may be released when it becomes available.”

Anyone who may have seen anything or knows any information is asked to call Riverton Detectives at (307) 856-4891.