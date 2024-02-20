RPD investigating February 19 death in Riverton

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Police Department (RPD) is investigating the discovery of a deceased individual found in Riverton yesterday, February 19, according to a release issued by RPD Chief Eric Hurtado on February 20.

“Riverton police detectives are investigating the death of a male located near the corner of E Park Ave and N. Sixth Street East early Monday morning,” the release states.

“Officers were summoned to the area after someone reported seeing a possible male laying near the roadway,” the release continues.

Once on scene, the officers “determined the subject was deceased.”

“Police Detectives are currently investigating the incident. Additional information may be released when it becomes available.”

RPD asks that anyone who may have seen anything or has any information in regards to the case, please call Riverton Detectives at (307) 856-4891.