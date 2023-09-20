RPD investigating early Wednesday morning stabbing

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Police Department (RPD) is investigating a reported stabbing that occurred early Wednesday morning, September 20, according to the RPD call log issued on the same date.

RPD was notified of the incident when Jennifer Shakespeare, 38, from Hudson, reportedly came in to the Police Department lobby around 3:12 AM, and advised that her 30 year old boyfriend had been stabbed and was “lying on the bike path behind” a local business.

Officers responded and found a male subject on the ground where she had said he would be.

Advertisement

The subject had two stab wounds, one on his right side and another on his chest, the report states.

Officers rendered first aid until EMS arrived and transported him to the hospital where he was later flown to Casper for further medical treatment.

Before the subject was flown out officers spoke with him and medical personnel and determined that he had two stab wounds in addition to a lump on the right side of his head behind his ear, the report continues.

When Shakespeare had first been contacted she stated that she and her boyfriend (the victim) had been arguing.

Advertisement

Shakespeare reportedly told RPD that she “hit him in the head with (a) pool cue ball which she kept in a sock and carried on her person,” but added that she “did not know who had stabbed him.”

Shakespeare was then arrested for domestic battery, and a full investigation into the stabbing continues.