Robby Lee, DPT leads the Lander Turkey Mile on Thanksgiving Morning – Supporting Lander Care and Share Food Bank

Thursday, November 23rd – Robby Lee, DPT of our Lander Clinic, kicked off the holiday morning with a 1 mile run to benefit the Lander Care and Share food bank.

The event sold out quickly, and brought 109 participants on race day! A competitive and athletic turkey (which also qualified for the Boston Marathon…again!) led the race, with a challenge to beat a 7:00-mile pace.

The money raised for Lander Care and Share Food Bank totaled $1500! This was a great outcome and turnout for the 1st annual Lander Turkey Mile. A huge thank you to our volunteers, participants and sponsors!