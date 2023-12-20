More

    Robby Lee, DPT leads the Lander Turkey Mile on Thanksgiving Morning – Supporting Lander Care and Share Food Bank

    Sponsored by Fremont Therapy Group
    Robby and Brandi Lee pose on snowy Thanksgiving morning as they gear up to lead the 1st annual Lander Turkey Mile

    Thursday, November 23rd – Robby Lee, DPT of our Lander Clinic, kicked off the holiday morning with a 1 mile run to benefit the Lander Care and Share food bank.

    The event sold out quickly, and brought 109 participants on race day! A competitive and athletic turkey (which also qualified for the Boston Marathon…again!) led the race, with a challenge to beat a 7:00-mile pace.

    The money raised for Lander Care and Share Food Bank totaled $1500! This was a great outcome and turnout for the 1st annual Lander Turkey Mile. A huge thank you to our volunteers, participants and sponsors!

