Each week, staff at Riverton Middle School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. Click here to view all students.

This week RMS would like to recognize Karsyn Vosika as the Spartan of the week. Karsyn is an outstanding student here at RMS who has been on the honor roll all three years. She is actively involved in many sports and is very kind to her peers including new students. Keep living the Spartan Way!