RMS student of the week: Charlie Armajo

Each week, staff at Riverton Middle School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. Click here to view all students.

Charlie Armajo is one of the friendliest, nicest girls at RMS. She always says “hi” when she sees you in the hall and asks how you’re doing. She’s always kind and polite. Charlie tries really hard in her school work and she keeps trying even when things get difficult. Charlie was an important member of the Robotic Club this year! She was always helpful, a great listener, and had great ideas to contribute to the team. We really enjoy having Charlie at Riverton Middle School and know she has a great future ahead of her!