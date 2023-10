Each week, staff at Riverton Middle School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. Click here to view all students.

If you were looking for a kind student that cares for his peers, look no further than Adan Shady. He is always up for a fist bump or a high five to encourage people at RMS. He is very helpful to staff as well and has the desire to do well in every class. Keep up the good work Adan.