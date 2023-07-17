RivertonBiz: Hursh Veterinary Services now taking appointments

“#rivertonbiz, shares the stories of local movers and shakers of our Fremont County economy.“

(Riverton, WY) – Brooke Hursh, DVM, grew up in Fremont County and has returned and officially opened Hursh Veterinary Services as of July 17. Hursh Veterinary Services is a mobile unit, so all services occur in the comfort of your home.

Hursh attended Central Wyoming College, the University of Wyoming, and Colorado State University in Fort Collins. Before returning to Riverton, she worked at a veterinary clinic in Gillette. She is excited to return to her hometown and open this new business.

“I think it’s rewarding to help people that you kind of grew up with,” she shared. “And to feel like you’re making a difference that way.”

She treats equine, bovine and small animals. The full list of services can be found on the flyer below. She does not have an X-ray machine currently but plans to change that in the future. She does have an ultrasound machine though.

Hursh will also travel outside of Riverton for an additional fee.

To book an appointment or if you have any questions, call (307) 920-0074. You can also follow the Hursh Veterinary Services Facebook page.