Riverton Wolverines Basketball ranked as MaxPreps’ top team in Wyoming

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Wolverines basketball team was recently listed as the top team on the boys side for the state of Wyoming by MaxPreps. The article does not elaborate in detail their selection process. Riverton, for the last three season, have been the consolation champions and will seek their first title since 2017.

According to the article, MaxPreps said, “Class 3A All-State selections Parker Paxton and Darrick DeVries return looking to guide the Wolverines to their first state title since 2017.” The Wolverines are a 4A team and finished last season 21-6.

The Laramie Lady Plainsmen were selected as the best girls team from the state.

County 10 will have coverage of Riverton basketball this season on YouTube with Jerrad Anderson bringing you the play-by-play.