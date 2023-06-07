Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market- Community Wellness Night Wednesday June 7 5-7pm Riverton City Park

A big thank you to our sponsor Wyoming Community Bank for bringing you this content on County 10.
This week, In addition to all your favorite local vendors and their stellar products, meet local businesses who specialize in self care, healing and wellness.
Massage Therapy * Dental * Vision * Physical Therapy * Women’s Health * Communicable Diseases * Nutrition * Fire Safety * Chiropractic Services * Primary Care
Enjoy a performance by Motion Bliss Dance Studio, demonstrations and truck tours from the local fire department and freebies from participating business promoters. We will have silent auctions, food trucks, and other fun for the entire family to engage.
The RWFM send a huge thank you to this year’s generous sponsors.
Platinum Sponsors:
- Fremont Counseling Services
- ARS Flood and Fire Cleanup
- Rocky Mountain Logistics, Inc
- The Ranger
- Gales Carpet One Floor and Home
- Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery
- Genuine meats
- Home Source
- Precision outdoor power & sharpening
- 2M
- Sutherland
- Elevation Chiropractic and Wellness Center
- County Title inc
- Chemtrade
Gold Sponsors:
- Edward Jones
- Kusel’s Furniture and Appliance
- Stock Doc
- Snyder Signature Properties
- Bunks BBQ
- The Trailhead and Depot
- Bott Monuments
- Wind River Mercantile
Silver Sponsors:
- The Print Shop
- Smartt Insurance Agency
- Brown CO
- Red Roof Meat Co
- Heritage Quilts & Fabric Shoppe
- Lost Wells
- 307 Thrift clothing store
- Blue Yonder Bakery
- Graham Family Dental
- NAPA
- My Auto
Stop by city park Wednesday from 5-7 pm for fresh, fun, and local goods!