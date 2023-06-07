Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market- Community Wellness Night Wednesday June 7 5-7pm Riverton City Park

A big thank you to our sponsor Wyoming Community Bank for bringing you this content on County 10.

This week, In addition to all your favorite local vendors and their stellar products, meet local businesses who specialize in self care, healing and wellness.

Massage Therapy * Dental * Vision * Physical Therapy * Women’s Health * Communicable Diseases * Nutrition * Fire Safety * Chiropractic Services * Primary Care

Enjoy a performance by Motion Bliss Dance Studio, demonstrations and truck tours from the local fire department and freebies from participating business promoters. We will have silent auctions, food trucks, and other fun for the entire family to engage.

The RWFM send a huge thank you to this year’s generous sponsors.

Platinum Sponsors:

Fremont Counseling Services

ARS Flood and Fire Cleanup

Rocky Mountain Logistics, Inc

The Ranger

Gales Carpet One Floor and Home

Brown Sugar Coffee Roastery

Genuine meats

Home Source

Precision outdoor power & sharpening

2M

Sutherland

Elevation Chiropractic and Wellness Center

County Title inc

Chemtrade

Gold Sponsors:

Edward Jones

Kusel’s Furniture and Appliance

Stock Doc

Snyder Signature Properties

Bunks BBQ

The Trailhead and Depot

Bott Monuments

Wind River Mercantile

Silver Sponsors:

The Print Shop

Smartt Insurance Agency

Brown CO

Red Roof Meat Co

Heritage Quilts & Fabric Shoppe

Lost Wells

307 Thrift clothing store

Blue Yonder Bakery

Graham Family Dental

NAPA

My Auto