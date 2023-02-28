Riverton Taco John’s has been closed for maintenance; tentatively reopening March 3

(Riverton, WY)- Folks with a jones for the John’s may have been wondering why they couldn’t get their taco fix the past week or so, with roof maintenance ultimately being the cause behind the closure.

The Riverton Taco John’s location has been closed since Sunday, February 19, with some speculating rooftop collapse from snow as the reason.

“We had roof leaks that we had to resolve, general maintenance to ensure safety, but if everything goes as planned we hope to be open by this Friday,” business co-owner Janet Taylor told County 10, nothing as serious as a roof cave-in.

Taylor added that while the hope is to reopen Friday, March 3, there could still be weather or delivery setbacks.