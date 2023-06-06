Riverton State Office Task Force to meet Friday at Central Wyoming College

The first meeting of the new Riverton State Office Task Force will take place Friday, June 9, in Room 125 of the Intertribal Education and Community Center at Central Wyoming College in Riverton.

The purpose of the meeting is “to begin a review of state facilities and state leases in Riverton and (the) surrounding area and provide an introduction to the activities of the Riverton State Office Task Force,” according to the meeting description online.

Nine agencies currently lease 25,135 square feet of office space in Riverton at an annual cost of $308,556, according to an introductory memo the Legislative Services Office prepared for the task force meeting.

Advertisement

“Agencies also rent six additional office space locations totaling 12,327 square feet at an annual cost of $253,539 in Lander,” the memo states, noting that, “Of course, other personnel currently located in communities in the state could be re-located to Riverton.” h/t Wyoming Legislature

Local task force members include Wyoming Rep. Ember Oakley, R-Riverton, who will serve as co-chair; Wyoming Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander; and Wyoming Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton.

For more information about the meeting call 777-7881.