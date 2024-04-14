More

    CWC Board of Trustees to meet on April 17

    CWC Intertribal Education and Community Center

    (Riverton, WY) – The next regular meeting of the Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in the Hirschfield Meeting Room (ITECC 116) of the Intertribal Center on the Central Wyoming College campus and by
    Zoom video teleconference. The meeting will be preceded by a 5:30 p.m. Executive Session regarding personnel.

    To join the ZOOM meeting, click here. For audio only using a telephone: 408.638.0968 meeting ID: 307 855 2162#

    For community members on ZOOM who wish to comment, click here.

    NOTE: Visitors are asked to please avoid talking during the meeting, unless recognized by the Board Chair.

    AGENDA
    I. CALL TO ORDER – 6:30 p.m.

    II. EXECUTIVE SESSION (if needed)

    III. WELCOME AND INTRODUCTION OF GUESTS

    IV. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

    V. STUDENT, EMPLOYEE ASSOCIATION, WYOMING PBS, AND CWC FOUNDATION REPORTS
    A. Student Senate
    B. Professional Personnel Association
    C. Classified Staff Association
    D. The Faculty
    E. Wyoming PBS
    F. CWC Foundation

    VI. CONSENT AGENDA
    A. Approval of Minutes – March 20, 2024
    B. Acceptance of Bills – March 2024
    C. Board Travel Budget

    VII. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

    VIII. NEW BUSINESS
    A. Community Dialogue Dinner – May 15, 2024
    B. Natural Gas Supplier for School Year 2024-2026
    C. Personnel

    1. 2024-25 Professor Emeritus Distinction
    2. Other Personnel Actions (as needed)
    3. Human Resources Report

    IX. REPORTS
    President’s Report

    X. NEXT REGULAR MEETING/SUGGESTED AGENDA ITEMS/ADDITIONAL TRUSTEE COMMENTS AND/OR REPORTS ON ADVANCEMENT IN THE COMMUNITY
    A. CWC Foundation
    B. Association of Community College Trustees
    C. Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees
    D. Wyoming Community College Commission (WCCC)
    E. CWC BOCHES
    F. Teton County BOCES
    G. Attendance at College Events
    H. Other Engagement with Community to Advance College

    XI. ADJOURNMENT: BOARD EVALUATION OF MEETING

