Riverton Speech & Debate took 2nd in Evanston

(Evanston, WY) – The Riverton Speech and Debate Tournament witnessed an array of remarkable performances from talented individuals last weekend at the Evanston Speech and Debate tournament. The RHS team showcased their prowess in various categories.

Amongst the throngs of competitors, several stood out for their exceptional accomplishments.

In the realm of Dramatic Interpretation, Jacob Castro delivered a captivating performance, securing the 2nd place position. Qwanell Davis mesmerized his judges with his poignant oratory, earning him the 4th place in the Oratory category. Aquinnah Wiblemo showcased her talent with a 2nd place in DUO and performing a perfectly presented Poetry and staging her first time presenting her piece. Ashtin Griffin showcased his excellence by clinching the top spot in Impromptu and securing the 2nd place in DUO, while Sidney Ward demonstrated her talent with a 6th place in Drama and a 3rd place in Humor. Adrianna Potter took second place in Program Oral Interpretation while Austin Chitwood went to semi finals in Humor.

Breaking into the esteemed Supers round is no small feat and this weekend all six Riverton Congress students broke to semi-finals in Congressional debate. Those students were: Royce Hancock, Maile Williams, Ayana Mejorado, Riley Walker, Cody Heard, and Andrianna Potter. Placing in Congressional Debate among the group was Ayana Mejorado placing 2nd, Cody Heard placing 4th, and Riley Walker placing 6th.

Team Taylee Olson and Ayana Mejorado tied for 2nd place with team Mailie Williams and Riley Walker in Cross Examination debate.

These achievements collectively contributed to the team’s success, culminating in an outstanding 2nd place overall finish in the 3A category. The dedication, skill, and perseverance demonstrated by each participant reflect the spirit of excellence that defines our community.

The above information was provided to County 10 by the Riverton Speech and Debate team.

