More

    Riverton Speech and Debate had several performances secure qualifications for nationals

    Press Release
    Press Release
    h/t Becca Pierson

    The Wind River Districts Speech and Debate Tournament, held from February 29th to March 2nd in Rock Springs, concluded with a flurry of remarkable performances and outstanding achievements for Riverton High School.

    Among the notable highlights of the tournament were the exceptional performances that secured qualification for the upcoming nationals.

    Maile Williams – in Congressional debate
    Riley Walker – in Informative speaking & Congressional Debate
    Jacob Castro – in Dramatic Interpretation and Informative speaking
    Maya McLaughlin- in Humorous Interpretation 
    Taylee Olson – in Policy Debate & World schools debate
    Ayana Mejorado- in Policy debate, Congressional debate and World Schools debate
    Ashtin Griffin – in Humor and Duo
    Cody Heard – in World Schools debate
    Adriyanna Potter – in Program Oral Interpretation
    Aquinnah Wiblemo – in Duo and Program Oral Interpretation 
    Royce Hancock- in Congressional debate

    Advertisement

    Reaching semi-finals:
    Austin Chitwood in Humor 
    Austin Chitwood and Qwannell Davis in Duo
    Ayana Mejorado in International Extemp
    Megan Nguyen in International Extemp

    The collective efforts of the participating schools bore fruit as the team clinched top honors in Speech events, Congressional Debate, and secured the overall Sweepstakes title.

    Celebrating excellence beyond student performances, Ms. Pierson was honored with the Coach of the Year award. At the same time, Reggie Miller received accolades as Administrator of the Year, further highlighting the collaborative spirit and support behind the scenes.

    The team travels to State this upcoming weekend in Cheyenne.

    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.