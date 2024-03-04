Riverton Speech and Debate had several performances secure qualifications for nationals

The Wind River Districts Speech and Debate Tournament, held from February 29th to March 2nd in Rock Springs, concluded with a flurry of remarkable performances and outstanding achievements for Riverton High School.
Among the notable highlights of the tournament were the exceptional performances that secured qualification for the upcoming nationals.
Maile Williams – in Congressional debate
Riley Walker – in Informative speaking & Congressional Debate
Jacob Castro – in Dramatic Interpretation and Informative speaking
Maya McLaughlin- in Humorous Interpretation
Taylee Olson – in Policy Debate & World schools debate
Ayana Mejorado- in Policy debate, Congressional debate and World Schools debate
Ashtin Griffin – in Humor and Duo
Cody Heard – in World Schools debate
Adriyanna Potter – in Program Oral Interpretation
Aquinnah Wiblemo – in Duo and Program Oral Interpretation
Royce Hancock- in Congressional debate
Reaching semi-finals:
Austin Chitwood in Humor
Austin Chitwood and Qwannell Davis in Duo
Ayana Mejorado in International Extemp
Megan Nguyen in International Extemp
The collective efforts of the participating schools bore fruit as the team clinched top honors in Speech events, Congressional Debate, and secured the overall Sweepstakes title.
Celebrating excellence beyond student performances, Ms. Pierson was honored with the Coach of the Year award. At the same time, Reggie Miller received accolades as Administrator of the Year, further highlighting the collaborative spirit and support behind the scenes.
The team travels to State this upcoming weekend in Cheyenne.