Riverton School Board to continue discussion, vote on reconfiguration Tuesday

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. in the Board Chambers, 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.

The meeting will be preceded by a Board work session beginning at 5 p.m., where they will continue discussing the reconfiguration.

The regular meeting will begin with WHSAA Good Sportsmanship Awards to River Whiteplume and Josiah Hernandez.

The Board will act on 10 items, which are as follows:

Reggie Miller is recommending the Board approve an out-of-state travel request for the RHS Key Club students to travel to Estes Park, CO in April 2024 for the District Convention. Key Club is not requesting funds for travel.

Christina Mills is recommending the Board acknowledge the homeschooling requests as presented.

Matt Gonzales is recommending the Board award the bid for the Audit Services Contract to Summit West CPA Group, P.C. in the amount of $56,500.00. We received two bids with the RFP package stipulating that Cost would be weighted at 25% with Technical Approach weighted at 75%.

Financial Audit of SCD Project, RHS Auditorium, is required at 85% of funds disbursed. The firm of Summit West CPA Group, P.C. have submitted a proposal to conduct a compliance audit in the contract amount of $9,000.

Financial Audit of SCD Project, TAC Demolition, is required at 85% of funds disbursed. The firm of Summit West CPA Group, P.C. have submitted a proposal to conduct a compliance audit in the contract amount of $7,500.00.

Thomas Jassman is requesting the Board approve the following new course proposals for

Riverton High School:

New Course – Introduction to Computer Science (CSI)

New Course – Computer Science II

Superintendent’s recommending the Board approve the addition of a Riverton High School Science Bowl Club at Riverton High School beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.

The District Leadership Team is recommending the Board approve moving forward with a K-5 reconfiguration that includes Daycare, Preschool, and Boost programs. The Team recommends a two phase process with the first phase completed for the start of the 2024-2025 school year and the second phase completed for the start of the 2025-2026 school year.

We have received a letter of retirement from RMS 8th Grade Math Teacher Deborah Aschenbrenner.

An interview committee is recommending the Board offer a contract to Brady Slack as a

RMS Assistant Principal.

The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.