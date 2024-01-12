More

    Riverton Saturday Farmers Market CANCELLED January 13th, due to weather

    Sponsored by Wyoming Community Bank
    The Saturday Farmers Market will be canceled January 13th, 2024 due to the weather. Stay warm and catch us next weekend! The market is from 9-11 at the Fairgrounds in the little wind building. (The old lunch room)

    Don’t forget to shop local!

    The Market is the place to be on a Saturday morning! Round up the family and head on over to the Riverton Fairgrounds! It’s a great way to start the weekend. You never know what you might find at the Saturday Market.

