Riverton Red Kettle Campaign had the most successful year yet

(Riverton, WY) – Riverton’s Red Kettle Campaign doubled this year compared to the previous year’s earnings, shared Carol Chizek, Executive Director of the Riverton Help Center.

For a six-week campaign, 72 hours of bell ringing had to be filled, which meant finding and coordinating enough volunteers. This year, ringers were stationed at Smith’s, Walmart, the Holiday Inn and Walgreens.

90 percent of what is collected stays right here in Riverton (the other 10 percent stays with the Salvation Army to cover expenses). Going back to the Riverton Help Center/Salvation Army, which is dedicated to providing members of the community with opportunities to achieve economic self-sufficiency.

Advertisement

“It couldn’t have been possible without the donations from the community and the time that the bell ringers spent,” Chizek said. “So, in partnership with all of those individuals, we have had the most remarkable and successful campaign yet.

“On behalf of our board members and myself, we would like to extend our utmost gratitude.”