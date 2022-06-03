Riverton Raiders host the Roy Peck tournament this weekend

Wyatt Burichka
Wyatt Burichka

(Fremont County, WY) – The bats and gloves are coming out this weekend for the Riverton Raiders as they will host the Roy Peck tournament. Four teams will battle in a round-robin style to determine a winner. After each team has played each other once, there will be a first-place game and a third-place game.

County 10 will provide updates throughout the tournament as results come in on our Twitter and scores will be reported on this article.

Here is a look at the schedule this weekend for Riverton.

Advertisement

Saturday

  • Rawlins vs Riverton 10 a.m.
  • Green River vs Riverton 7 p.m.

Sunday

  • Lovell vs Riverton at 11 a.m.
  • Riverton vs TBD
    • Game and time will be determined based on the results in the three games each team plays.

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.