Riverton Police Department swears in another new officer

(Riverton, WY) Another police officer was sworn in at last night’s Riverton City Council council meeting, with Mayor Tim Hancock announcing that more patrol officers have applied and are currently in the hiring process.

Chief Eric Hurtado introduced Officer Bartley Schwegler as the 23rd police officer to be sworn into the Riverton Police Department. Schwegler was born in Kansas, graduated from DODEA’s Vilseck High School in Germany in 2009, and is a 2013 graduate of the Coastal Carolina Academy with a Bachelor of Arts in History. He has worked as an English instructor and has lived and worked in various places in the United States and across the globe.

For the last two years, Schwegler held the rank of Correctional Corporal for the Department of Corrections, where “up until a few days ago, we stole him,” Hurtado said.

Schwegler said that he moved around a lot when he was a kid. As a Correctional Corporal, Schwegler had worked for the DOC in Lusk. “I like Wyoming, I like the people,” he said. “Riverton’s bigger, it’s got more people in it…I drove through here doing a transport to Evanston…I was looking around and was like, it’s really pretty out here.”

After the swearing-in, Mayor Tim Hancock commented on the recent talk and discussion about the police department and the changes in the ways the city is doing recruitment and hiring, with their Patrol Officer position listed on Indeed.

“Since last Monday (August 30), we’ve had 16 applications…six have already filtered through the city’s internal hiring system,” Hancock said. “So we are getting more interest and we’re trying to do what we can to recruit officers here.”

Click here to watch the Tuesday, September 5, City Council meeting on YouTube.

For information on employment with the Riverton Police Department, visit the Police Employment page on the city’s website.