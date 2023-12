(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Police Department (RPD) is attempting to identify three suspects related to a property destruction and theft that occurred in Riverton on December 6th, according to a post shared on the RPD Facebook page on Monday, December 11.

“If you recognize the suspects, or have information on who they are, please contact officer Milovich regarding case number R23-09358. We thank you for your assistance in keeping your community safe and accountable.”