Riverton mule deer captures to take place in late February

(Fremont County, WY) – The University of Wyoming in partnership with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will be conducting aerial captures of mule deer north of Riverton in late February involving low-level helicopter flights.

This is the second year of a research project focused on the reasons behind the high prevalence of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in the Project Deer Herd (Hunt Areas 157 and 171). Forty mule deer were collared last year. This year an additional 46 collars will be placed on mule deer including two collars with cameras.

Captures will happen over several days. Animals will be netted from a helicopter by a professional wildlife capture crew, be fitted with the GPS collar, and have an ear tissue sample collected to test for CWD. Deer will then be released at the capture site.

Habitat use and animal movements will be compared between deer where CWD is detected and not detected. Data gathered from the project may be used to identify disease management strategies.

Other project partners include the Shoshone and Arapahoe Fish and Game, U.S. Geological Survey, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

For more information contact Daryl Lutz 307-332-2688.