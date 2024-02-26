Riverton man sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm, DOJ reports

Gentry Dean Blackburn, age 31, of Riverton, Wyoming, was sentenced to 53 months’ imprisonment for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on Feb. 20 in Cheyenne.

According to court documents, on Jul. 9, 2023, Riverton Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of the Riverton City Park in reference to a report of a discharged firearm.

The officers noticed Blackburn, who matched the description given by the reporting party, walking near the park.

The officers contacted Blackburn and eventually found a loaded Hi Point 9mm semi-automatic pistol wrapped in a bandana that Blackburn was carrying. The officers also found two spent cartridge casings in the area where witnesses saw Blackburn shoot the gun into the air.

Having been previously convicted of a felony, Blackburn is prohibited from lawfully possessing a firearm.

Blackburn was charged in federal court and pled guilty.

This crime was investigated by the Riverton Police Department and the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy W. Gist.