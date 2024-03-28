Riverton man arrested for grand larceny after reported City vehicle theft

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Riverton, WY) – 30-year-old Riverton man Christopher Noah was arrested on a grand larceny charge for the reported theft of a City vehicle on March 27, according to the Riverton Police Department (RPD) call log issued on March 28.

The call log states that a Riverton City vehicle, described as a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer, was reported stolen around 9:00 AM, and had been taken from the Riverton City lot at 714 West Monroe.

At about 10:00 PM that same evening, an RPD officer on patrol spotted the vehicle moving in the 300 block of East Sunset and initiated a traffic stop, the report continues.

The individual driving was later identified as Noah, and he was subsequently arrested for grand larceny.

The call log also indicates Noah had two Natrona County circuit court warrants as well.

County 10 will provide updates on the case as they become available, which can be viewed here.

