Riverton High School seniors could win a scholarship for sharing personal ethics

(Riverton, WY) – By describing how ethics have guided and shaped their lives, Riverton High School seniors have an opportunity to win a scholarship of up to $2,000. In the essay, students are asked to answer, “What are your laws of life, and how have they influenced you? How will your laws of life guide you in furthering your education, and reaching your career goal?”

This one-time Education Award from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Foundation will be credited to the college or trade school of the student’s choice.

“We’re so pleased to help high school seniors pursue their dreams for their futures. We know that every Club member who walks through our doors has a great future ahead of them, and this Foundation Education Award is just one way the Club can help our students after graduation,” said Club Director Jacque Stoldt.

Seniors interested in participating should notify Branch Director Jacque Stoldt by email, [email protected], or by calling (307) 277-9712. Completed essays for the 2023 application year must be postmarked or sent electronically by March 15, 2023. Awards will be announced at the Boys & Girls Club of Riverton’s 3rd Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

For more information and to print the application packet, please visit http://www.bgccw.org/scholarships/