Riverton High School Class of 2023: “Smile because it happened.”

(Riverton, WY) “Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened.” – Dr. Seuss. The Riverton High School gymnasium was filled to capacity for the commencement services of the RHS Class of 2023 held on Sunday, May 21, 2023, with the program proceeding as follows:

Processional – RHS Symphonic Band, Directed by Andy Peeks

“Pomp and Circumstance” – RHS Symphonic Band

Flag Song/Honor Song – Arapaho Eagle Drum

“Star Spangled Banner” – RHS Symphonic Band RHS Symphonic Band Arapaho Eagle Drum

Welcome Address – Ms. Jody Ray, Board Chair

“Light’s Pathway” – RHS Choir, Directed by Nathaniel Gillette

“Escape from Dark Heart Castle” – RHS Symphonic Band

Introduction of Valedictorian and Salutatorian – Mr. John Griffith, RHS Principal Mr. John Griffith, RHS Principal RHS Choir, Directed by Nathaniel Gillette

Valedictorian – Ethan Forbis

Salutatorian – Karsyn Longtine

Graduation Address – Mr. Ryan Taylor

Certification of Graduates – Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan, Superintendent

Announcement of Graduates – Mr. Reggie Miller, RHS Asst. Principal

Presentation of Class & Closing – Mr. John Griffith, RHS Principal Ms. Jody Ray, Board Chair, delivers the Welcome address. h/t Carol Harper

“There are two things in life that you own. One is your integrity; the other is your education. No one can earn them for you or take them from you. You must choose to give them away. Choose wisely…Today, look at the stand at who is here in attendance…remember who you walked not only into this gym with, but those who walked down the pathway of years…Today is the first day of the rest of your life, with many, many opportunities waiting. Choose wisely. And lastly…kindness? It doesn’t cost a thing. It is the richest gift you can ever give.” – Ms. Jody Ray Valedictorian Ethan Forbis. h/t Carol Harper

“No matter what you want to do, do it for yourself and do something that will make you happy…the world needs a little bit of everything, so please do what you want to do, even if it’s not a career of valor and glory. If it is life-affirming to you, that is literally all that matters.” – Valedictorian Ethan Forbis Salutatorian Karsyn Longtine. h/t Carol Harper

“Dreaming big. We’ve heard this phrase echoed so many times to us by our parents and teachers, that it’s seemingly become cliche. However, as we all stand at this monumental moment of our lives, I think this phrase takes on newfound meaning. I know, it seems impossible to think about what comes next…none of us know exactly what the future holds, and that’s okay. It is uncertainty that makes life worth living…as we continue on to the next chapter of our lives, I urge you to do what makes you truly happy, to never settle until you are living the life that you want. Aim high with your goals, because as scary is it may be, we’re the next generation of thinkers, mentors, and workers that will be tasked with solving the biggest problems of the world.” – Salutatorian Karsyn Longtine Mr. Ryan Taylor was selected by the Class of 2023 to give the Graduation Address. h/t Carol Harper

“Success is living each day as if it is our last. Success is experiencing every moment to the best of your ability, whether you’re at home or somewhere else. Success is attempting to live honorably, even when others don’t. Success is spending time with your loved ones and talking for hours because just their presence brings you joy. People say you can’t take anything with you when you die, and I disagree. Successful people take with them the love they share with others and the love given to them after they leave this life. I think that’s one of the few meaningful possessions we leave this life with; I think it’s an amazing parting gift for those who leave this life and for the ones left behind. I hope you maintain and build successful relationships. I hope you don’t lose faith…I hope only the best for you.” – Mr. Ryan Taylor Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan certifies and presents the RHS Class of 2023. h/t Carol Harper

“Wherever your next steps take you, whatever path you might find yourself on, choose to live a life of kindness, choose to live a life of gratitude, choose to live a life with purpose. Whoever you are and wherever you go, wake up every day…do good. Make a difference. Lay your head on the pillow at night and reflect. Wake up the next day. Do it again.” – Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan