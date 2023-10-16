Riverton City Council to consider economic development funding for Riverton Youth Soccer this week

The Riverton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda includes a proclamation recognizing Nov. 1 as Extra Mile Day in Riverton.

The proclamation asks local residents to “go the extra mile” on Nov. 1 while also taking time to acknolwedge “all those who are inspirational in their efforts and commitment to make their organizations, families, community, country, or world a better place.”

Next, the council will consider:

-appointing Eric Carr to the Riverton Planning Commission,

-approving a new loitering ordinance on second reading, and

-authorizing a grant application to the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Terminal Program to expand and improve the commercial passenger terminal at Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton.

The FAA grant, if awarded, would cover 95 percent of the $5.25 million total project cost, city staff said.

A public hearing will be held before the council considers approving a new restaurant liquor license for Mt. Everest Indian and Nepalese Bistro at 1616 N. Federal Blvd.

Soccer complex

The council will again consider awarding economic development funding to the Riverton Youth Soccer Association this week after hearing an update from city staff about the impact a new soccer complex would have on the municipal water system.

A memo from staff says the “impact on the water system would be manageable,” though it “would require Rein Park and the new complex to alternate watering days to lessen the burden,” and it “would require operators of the water treatment plant to supplement water to the (area) more frequently during peak use periods.”

The complex would require about 1.9 million gallons of water per year at an annual cost of almost $14,000, staff said, noting that “this would add an additional cost burden for the city if the operation of the facility were assumed in the future.”

Until then, staff said ongoing maintenance at the complex would cost the city about $6,100 annually.

The last item on the agenda is an update to the council’s goals.

Tuesday’s meeting will be preceded by a 6:45 p.m. Finance Committee meeting in the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.