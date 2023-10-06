RivertonBiz: New Nepalese, Indian Bistro opens Sunday

“#rivertonbiz, shares the stories of local movers and shakers of our Fremont County economy.“

(Riverton, WY) – The new Mt. Everest Nepalese and Indian Bistro announced on Facebook Wednesday that they plan to open on Sunday evening, October 8, for dine-in reservations and take-out from 4 to 9 p.m.

They are located at 1616 N Federal Blvd. in the former Sundowner Station. For reservations and take-out, call (307) 855-5799.

Check out their menu in their Facebook post below.

Additional days and hours have not been announced yet. Stay up-to-date by following their Facebook page.