Riverton City Council to consider countywide DUI Task Force agreement during regular meeting Tuesday

The Riverton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda includes a Life Saving Award and a presentation from the Riverton Trails Committee about Wyoming Outdoor Recreation grants.

There will also be a public hearing before the council considers a restaurant liquor license for El Vaquero Mexican Bar and Grill, 116 N. Sixth St. E.

Next, the council will discuss an alternative use for about $10,000 in funds previously awarded to the Riverton Senior Center for community services.

A memo from staff says the senior center has received alternative sources of funding and no longer needs the $10,000.

The council will also consider approving a memorandum of understanding with the local DUI Task Force, which would include Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and Fremont County, according to staff.

An ordinance barring public defecation in Riverton will be considered on second reading before the council convenes into executive session to discuss personnel matters.

The meeting will be preceded by a 6:45 p.m. Finance Committee meeting in the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.

