RivertonBiz: Ichiban opens April 24

“#rivertonbiz, shares the stories of local movers and shakers of our Fremont County economy.“

(Riverton, WY) – The Japanese Steakhouse will be ready to open for customers on Monday, April 24.

Located at 303 S Federal Blvd, the restaurant hours are from 11 am to 9:30 pm Monday through Thursday, 11 am to 10:30 pm Friday & Saturday, and 11 am to 9 pm Sunday.

This is owner Jerry Zhang’s seventh restaurant in Wyoming, and he is excited to be in Fremont County and this “beautiful small town.”

The building, which is the former Big O Tires, has been fully remodeled.

"It is not easy to turn a tire store into a hibachi restaurant like this, but my team did it," Jerry said.

Customers can enjoy either the restaurant side or the hibachi side. It has the same menu. You just get to see the chef prepare the food on the hibachi side or if you are in a bit of a rush, the restaurant side can have your food ready in about 10-15 minutes.

You can also call in an order at 307-463-0520 or place an order online.