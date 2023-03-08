WY Riverton Chamber and Visitor Center officially took over Wind River Heritage Center on Tuesday

(Riverton, WY) – All it took was a unanimous vote from the Wind River Heritage Center Board to accept the new WY Riverton Chamber and Visitor Center Board of Directors to make things official just after 11 am on Tuesday, March 7.

That’s a bit of an oversimplification, considering a lot is going into making this acquisition happen. Still, it’s official now – the WY Riverton Chamber and Visitor Center has a permanent home at the Wind River Heritage Center.

The initial acquisition announcement came back in early February after the Wind River Heritage Center Board approached the Riverton Chamber with a proposal, which included taking possession of the Heritage Center properties and responsibility over the operations at the location so that those currently in leadership positions there could retire.

The agreement also requires that the WY Riverton Chamber and Visitor Center continue to display the artifacts and historical items so that the area’s history will not be lost.

Now with the transition of Boards official and keys exchanged, the Riverton Chamber is moving in this week and expects to be fully up and running by next week.

The Wind River Heritage Center Board of Directors included: President Al “Doc” Halloway, Vice President Gerald Korell, Secretary/Treasurer Iva Korell, Dale Corkill, Debbie Haslam, Bruce Richardson, and Paul Throckmartin.

The WY Riverton Chamber and Visitor Center Board of Directors includes: President Bethany Baldes, Vice President Jason Hawk, Secretary/Treasurer Cathy Rosenthal, Mark Evans, Janet Winslow, Julie Buller, Devon Kellerhall, Michelle Luoma, James Bunker, and Amanda Henry.

