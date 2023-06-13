Riding for Tom’s memory

(Riverton, WY) – Back in March, we shared that Riverton resident Dan Hughes was riding his bicycle across the country for Tom, a patient at a local nursing home, and raising funds to get him a wheelchair designed for those with Huntington’s disease.

Tom has since passed away, and now the ride is dedicated to his memory. The funds raised have gone to PAWS for Life Animal League in Riverton and his family.

“Due to the passing of Tom prior to us being able to purchase the wheelchair, Dan and I decided to allocate the funds in Tom’s honor,” the GoFundMe states. “We were able to Donate to PAWs in Riverton, one cat kennel and one dog kennel that will be sponsored for one year in Tom’s name. The rest was given to Araceli to help with different hardships Tom’s family has faced over the years. Dan will still be riding 4 Tom’s memory. We would like to thank everyone for the Donations, it was extremely gratifying to be part of this journey. Best of luck to Dan as he begins his journey this week.”

“Tom had a love for pets, so we wanted to try to help them in his name,” shared Kelly Vasquez of Morning Star Care Center and GoFundMe organizer. “Our dog at MSCC often slept next to his bed.”

Dan’s race begins on June 18 and is a wholly self-supported, mixed-terrain race through Bike Nonstop U.S., where you can track his progress.