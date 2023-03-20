Activate10: ‘Ridin 4 Tom’

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Riverton, WY) – 64-year-old Riverton resident Dan Hughes is about to take on the adventure of a lifetime – cycling 3,500 miles from Portland, Oregon to Washington, D.C. The race begins on June 18 and is a wholly self-supported, mixed-terrain race through Bike Nonstop U.S.

There is no prize money or big hoopla at the end of the race. He is dedicating his ride to Tom, a former patient of his at a local nursing home. Tom has Huntington’s disease and needs a special wheelchair. So as part of the race, Dan is raising $6,000 to get him that special wheelchair.

Dan has been training for four years for this race. Riding four to seven hours, five to six days a week, taking every third week off for recovery. Dan hopes to complete the race in under 30 days by doing 125 miles daily.

This past summer, he decided to dedicate the race to Tom and fundraise for his wheelchair. Dan also doesn’t want the race to be about him. It’s all about Tom, he explained.

We can expect to see race participants come through Riverton. They are tracked by a beeper, which checks in on each of them occasionally. Dan is also currently the only cyclist from Wyoming competing in the race.

You can donate to the wheelchair fundraiser for Tom here.