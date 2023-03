(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton High School Student Council is hosting a 5k Color Run for Make-A-Wish on Monday, April 10. The cost is $20 and registration/check-in is at 5:30 pm.

The run starts and ends in the front high school parking lot. There will be prizes for winners in the women’s, men’s, and youth categories. Participants should bring a shirt they don’t mind getting colorful.

“It will be a great time for a good cause!” shared student council member Tosha Kenyon.

Advertisement