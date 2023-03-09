RHS Speech & Debate took 1st place in overall Sweepstakes

“The Riverton High School Speech & Debate team once again represented the black and red in fine fashion this past weekend at the Wind River District tournament,” shared assistant coach Becca Pierson.

Qualifying in Duo Interpretation were Aquinnah Wiblemo & Aspyn Moss, Jayton Barquin & Adrianna Potter and Ashtin Griffin & Samantha Houtman, with first alternates Maile Williams & Riley Walker. Cody Heard also qualified in Humorous Interpretation and Dramatic Interpretation. Aquinna Wiblemo also qualified in Dramatic Interpretation. Kylar Bennett qualified in Congressional Debate, World Schools Debate, and Cross Examination Debate with partner Ayana Mejorado. Other World Schools debate qualifiers were Ayana Mejorado and Sean Smith. Tayee Olson is the first alternate in World Schools Debate, and Samuel Pierson is 3rd Alternate in World Schools Debate. Smith and Olson are also third alternates in Public Forum Debate.

Additionally, the RHS Speech & Debate team claimed 1st place in Speech Sweepstakes, finishing with 3rd place in Debate Sweepstakes and 3rd place in the Congressional Sweepstakes – leading them to 1st place in the overall Sweepstakes, something that hasn’t happened since Annette Thornton, Becca Pierson, and Margaret Murrey have been coaches. The team travels to State in Cheyenne this weekend.

