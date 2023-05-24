Three RHS soccer players received WHSAA Sportsmanship Awards on May 23

Amanda Fehring
Amanda Fehring
(h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

(Riverton, WY) – Three Riverton High School soccer players received Wyoming High School Activities Association (WHSAA) Good Sportsmanship Awards during the May 23 school board meeting.

Rylee Murray, Marcus Mejorado and Sean Carruth received the awards for a match played on May 11, 2023.

The nomination letter states they “demonstrated exceptional leadership and sportsmanship during the match. Fostered teamwork and displayed respect for teammates, opponents, and the officiating crew.”

Way to go! ⚽️🎉⚽️🎉

