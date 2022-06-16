RHS class of 1972 reunion happening July 8 & 9

(Riverton, WY) – It’s an event 50 years in the making: the Riverton High School class of 1972 reunion is set for July 8 & 9.

Festivities begin Friday, July 8 at the Riverton Country Club. The evening begins at 6 pm with heavy hors d’oeuvres, socializing with classmates, and listening to some music. Head outside for some friendly games of cornhole, bocce ball, and ladder ball. Thanks to the generosity of an anonymous classmate, the food fee is waived for the evening, but there will be a cash bar.

Saturday has a variety of options including golf (make your own tee time and green fees apply), hiking to Sinks Falls and brunch, Riverton Happy Days at City Park, or visiting the Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois (transportation has been arranged).

Saturday evening, dinner begins at 6 pm at the Riverton Country Club. It’s $35 per person. There will also be open mic/music.

A block of rooms has been reserved at Comfort Inn 2020 N. Federal Blvd. Call (307) 463-4115 for your reservations.

Total fees are $35.00 per person. RSVPs and fees are requested ASAP for a headcount. Email organizer Debbie (Dalley) McClure at [email protected] for more info and join the Riverton High School ‘72-50th Reunion Facebook group.