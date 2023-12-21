Returning Riverton Police Department officer sworn in Tuesday

The Riverton City Council held a public introduction and oath of office this week for returning Riverton Police Department officer David Milovich.

“He left us for … six months, and we’re glad to have him back,” Riverton Mayor Tim Hancock said during Tuesday’s council meeting. “(We’re) excited to have you here and serving Riverton again.”

Milovich has six years of law enforcement experience, RPD chief Eric Hurtado said, and he’s also a field sobriety test instructor.

“We’re very appreciative to have him back,” city administrator Kyle Butterfield said. “It’s nice to get an officer who knows the community, is engaged in the community, and is able to really start up right away and make a difference. … Having him come back is an asset, and we definitely welcome him.”

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.