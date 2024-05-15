Northern Arapaho Tribe secures nearly $9.2M from federal government to improve wastewater infrastructure

(Ethete, WY) – Today, the Northern Arapaho Business Council announced it has been awarded a nearly $9.2 million federal grant to fund improvements to Beaver Creek Lagoon, the wastewater system that serves the Beaver Creek housing development and Wind River Hotel & Casino.

The grant is via the federal Indian Health Service and made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which was signed by President Biden in November 2021. The legislation includes funding to improve wastewater systems, sanitation and access to drinking water for Native communities, such as the Wind River Reservation.

“Water is a precious resource, yet reliable access to clean water and sanitation remains challenging for too many people living in Indian Country,” the Northern Arapaho Business Council said in a statement. “We thank our federal partners with IHS for this assistance, which will fund necessary wastewater improvements for the Beaver Creek housing development and Wind River Hotel & Casino, making a positive difference in the lives of the Arapaho people.”

Advertisement

Last month, the NABC welcomed IHS Director Roselyn Tso as she toured Wind River Family & Community Health Care.

In September 2023, Director Jola WallowingBull of the Northern Arapaho Tribal Engineering Department testified before an influential U.S. Senate panel about Northern Arapaho water and wastewater systems that are “underfunded, outdated and at capacity.”