    County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Lander Police Department – May 15, 2024

    County 10 Staff
    All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

    Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Lander Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

    LPD Arrests:

    • Armour, Colton, 37, Riverton, Public Intoxication, Available Narrative: RP advised of a subject sleeping on a bench

    LPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

    • Fraud: Canyon Street, 3:42 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised they were scammed out of $8,000; under investigation; LPD advises to “not buy gift cards if instructed for payment”
    • Dead Body: North Park, 8:20 PM, Available Narrative: RP advised they found “a dead body laying face down in the dirt with a sock over his head;” click here to read more
