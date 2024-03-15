More

    Rescheduled Fremont County Republican Central Committee public tax forum to take place March 20

    Vince Tropea
    (Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County Republican Central Committee public tax forum will take place on March 20, 7:00 PM, at Riverton City Hall.

    The forum was initially set for January 24, but organizers “postponed until after the legislature.”

    The forum will have local elected officials, legislators and representatives field questions from a panel chosen by the Central Committee, with the main talking points being: the reauthorization of the 1-cent General Purpose sales tax, the half-cent Economic Development sales tax, the property tax referendum, and funding of the countywide ambulance system.

    Organizer Scott Harnsberger shared that the forum is free and requires no registration of any kind, and should take about an hour and half.

