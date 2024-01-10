Planned Fremont County Republican Central Committee public tax forum will no longer take place on January 24; new date pending

(Fremont County, WY) – The Fremont County Republican Central Committee public tax forum will no longer take place on January 24, with a new date yet to be set.

“The forum is postponed until after the legislature” organizers stated. “We felt that since the vote dates have not been set, certain legislators couldn’t attend, and more understanding as to what the legislature will and will not do, that postponement makes sense.”

The forum was set to take place in Riverton, and have local elected officials, legislators and representatives field questions from the public concerning: the reauthorization of the 1-cent General Purpose sales tax currently being used for infrastructure and roads, the half-cent Economic Development sales tax, the property tax referendum that is being circulated seeking to reduce residential property assessed values by 50%, and funding of the countywide ambulance system.

County 10 will provide updates as to when the new forum date will take place when that information becomes available.