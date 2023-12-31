Fremont County Republican Central Committee to hold January 24 public forum on local tax topics

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County Republican Central Committee will be conducting a public forum on January 24, 2024 at 7:00 PM in the Riverton City Hall council chambers.

The topics will be:

The reauthorization of the 1-cent General Purpose sales tax currently being used for infrastructure and roads

The half-cent Economic Development sales tax

The property tax referendum that is being circulated seeking to reduce residential property assessed values by 50%

Funding of the countywide ambulance system (if time permits)

The forum is free and open to the public.

Elected officials who will be in attendance to field questions include: County Commissioners Larry Allen and Mike Jones; the Mayors of Hudson, Riverton and Lander; Representatives Ottman, Larsen, and Oakley; and Senator Cale Case.

Forum organizers explained that questions will be asked of these elected officials to “give some history as to the value these taxes have added to our communities and the future plans they see as too using the resources they are asking us to provide.”

“Additionally we would like to make it clear that the local taxpayers have the power to reduce their taxes while weighing against the benefits that these taxes currently provide,” organizers added. “Our goal is to begin the process of educating the voters so they have good information going into the polls.”