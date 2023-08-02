FCSWDD Request for Proposal – Scrap Metal Processing, Removal, and Recycling

Scope of Work

The Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District (District) is seeking proposals from scrap metal processors to assist with the scrap metal collection and purchasing of the collected scrap metal materials at specified District facilities. The selected scrap metal processor will be purchasing the collected scrap metal materials from the District at an established rate.

Proposal Deadline

Sealed proposals must be received by the Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District by 10:00 am Thursday, August 31, 2023. Proposals will be publicly opened at 10:05 am.

Proposal Details

For the full RFP please contact the District Office at (307) 332-7040, visit our website trashmatters.org or stop by at 52 Beebee Road, Lander, WY.

Advertisement

Public notice paid for by Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District