Rendezvous Elementary named 2022 Model PLC School

(Riverton, WY) – Rendezvous Elementary celebrated its third year as a Model Professional Learning Community (PLC) School on Wednesday.

As the students left for the day, Rendezvous teachers and staff came into the library for what they thought was a fall training, only to be surprised by Principal Karly Ward with goodies for a job well done.

They are meeting or exceeding goals in all categories. Check out the photos below of their scores.

Click to Enlarge

“It has been such an improvement through the work of our PLC and through the collaboration, and we’ve seen a ton of growth,” Ward said.

The Model PLC is something they have to apply for every year.

A PLC is “an ongoing process in which educators work collaboratively in recurring cycles of collective inquiry and action research to achieve better results for the students they serve,” according to the website. “Professional learning communities operate under the assumption that the key to improved learning for students is continuous job-embedded learning for educators.”

Congratulations, Rendezvous Elementary! 🎉

