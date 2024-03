Don’t forget, 10’rs, Daylight Saving Time takes place on the second Sunday in March every year, which falls on this Sunday, March 10.

Set your clocks forward an hour on Saturday night, or, if you never changed your clocks back in November of 2023, then hey, you’re already good to go!

Daylight Saving Time will end on Sunday, November 3, 2024 so make sure to take advantage of that sunlight as much as you can, starting this weekend!

