Register today for the 3rd Annual Rustler Scramble!

The CWC Booster Club will be co-hosting its 3rd Annual Rustler Scramble with Title Sponsor Blueprint Energy on Friday, June 23rd at the Riverton Country Club. The format is an 18-hole, 4-person scramble. Tee-off will be a 1 pm shotgun start at the RCC.

Entry Fee:

$125/Player | $500/Team

Includes:

18-hole greens fee, cart rental, hole prizes and dinner.

Sponsorship Form:

Hole Sponsor – $150

Team Sponsor – $500

Hole & Team Sponsor – $600

*sponsorship will include signage at a tee box

Awards:

Hole prizes and team awards will be given upon completion of the event.

*Top 3 teams will be awarded.

Registration forms are located at Tyler Watson-State Farm or at the Riverton Country Club (Pro Shop).

Participants must submit the registration form and entry fee by June 21, 2023.

Cash, check or credit card (available at Riverton Country Club). Checks can be made payable to “CWC Booster Club”.

**All money raised will go towards student-athlete scholarships**