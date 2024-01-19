Recent Deaths in Fremont County: Finley, Henrie Jr., Nipper, Shields, Piper

Our condolences to the families and friends of the following:

Zana (Ender) Finley of Klamath, CA passed away in the evening hours of Tuesday, January 9, 2024. A Traditional Service will be held for Zana at Hudson’s Funeral Home, Chapel of Mount Hope, 680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, Wyoming at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 1 9th. A feast will take place immediately after the memorial service. She will be buried at Mount Hope Cemetery next to her grandson, Weasel. To view full obituary, click here.

John “Buster” William Henrie, Jr., 56, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on January 7, 2024. Cremation has taken place and services will be held on February 3, 2024 at 11:00 am at the Set Free Church in Thermopolis, Wyoming. His ashes will be scattered by family. To view full obituary, click here.

Roberta Gale Nipper “Bobbie”, 80, Casper, Wyoming, passed from this earth at Central Wyoming Hospice on January 5, 2024 after a very long and hard fought battle with multiple health issues. Bobbie requested no services be performed. To view full obituary, click here.

Norina Shields, 89, a beloved stalwart of the Dubois community, died at home on November 30, 2023, after complications following a stroke. In lieu of flowers, the family requests the presence of her many cherished friends at a grand Celebration of Life in Norina’s honor which is scheduled to be held in Dubois the second weekend in August 2024.To view full obituary, click here.

Rena Mae Piper, 69, passed away Thursday, December 28, 2023, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. She was a former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and a resident of Lander and Riverton, Wyoming for 10 years. FUNERAL Services will be held January 19, 2024 (Rena’s 70th Birthday) at 1ST ASSEMBLY OF GOD CHURCH at 1:00 pm Located at 701 E Adams Ave, Riverton, WY 82501. To view full obituary, click here.

